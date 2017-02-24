Raley’s COO Keith Knopf has added the role of president to his duties, the company’s owner and CEO Michael Teel announced Thursday. Knopf joined Raley’s nearly two years ago, about the time Teel took majority ownership of the company. Teel will continue to direct the development of Raley’s overall strategic plan.

“It is a historic time for Raley’s—and in my life. We took our time to find and hire Keith. He has exceeded my expectations in his less than two years here as chief operating officer and earned the opportunity to take on the role of president and COO,” said Teel.

Knopf will continue to report to Teel, overseeing all aspects of the business. A proven Fortune 200 leader with more than 25 years retail experience and leadership roles at companies such as Kohl’s, Victoria’s Secret and May Co., Knopf has brought a strong balance of strategy and execution to the Raley’s executive leadership team, according to Teel, adding that Knopf believes in delivering a personalized customer experience and engaging team members in the company’s purpose. Knopf models servant leadership, adds Teel.

Teel says he will spend more of his time in the community encouraging organizations to join Raley’s in helping consumers make more nutritious food choices to lead healthier and happier lives. He says he will work with vendors, farmers, government, nonprofit organizations, businesses and schools to help Raley’s affect change.

“I’m not going anywhere,” said Teel. “As owner and CEO, I intend to stay involved in the business—focused more on where we are going in the future and how we can realize our vision and purpose. I am committed to continuing to build on our strong culture and to support the passion our people have to infuse life with health and happiness by changing the way our customers eat, one plate at a time.”

Teel on Thursday also announced the promotion of SVP of HR and Labor Relations Mark Foley to chief people officer, overseeing HR and legal departments. Since returning to West Sacramento-based Raley’s in 2013, Foley has helped reenergize the company’s culture, motivating team members to personally connect to the company’s purpose, according to Teel.

“I believe Raley’s will make a difference and is well-poised for future growth and longevity with our 11,000 team members and this strong leadership team,” added Teel.

Raley’s operates 121 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.