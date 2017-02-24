Florida has added a new player to its competitive food retail scene.

Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first Sunshine State store on Wednesday in Tampa’s Carrollwood community. The 27,000-s.f. store is located at 15110 N. Dale Mabry Highway. The Phoenix, Arizona-based grocery chain plans to open its second and third Florida stores in Sarasota and South Tampa (1523 S. Dale Mabry Highway) in April and May, respectively.

Sprouts touts its offerings of fresh, natural and organic foods across all categories, including produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, natural body care and household items. It operates more than 250 stores in 13 states.

Sprouts offers a free mobile app that includes digital coupons and features “Double Ad Wednesday” when two of the grocer’s ads overlap, allowing shoppers to save more.

The new Carrollwood Sprouts, along with the soon-to-open South Tampa store, will donate unsold and edible groceries to Feeding Tampa Bay through the grocer’s Food Rescue Program.

“In the Tampa Bay area, one in seven adults and one in four children struggle with hunger,” said Thomas Mantz, executive director of Feeding Tampa Bay. “At Feeding Tampa Bay, we provide fresh, nutritious foods to the individuals and families we serve so that they can have healthier lives and better opportunities. We are thrilled to have Sprouts join our region and become a partner to us. Their focus on health and nutrition paired with their commitment to giving back will only further our impact on our food insecure neighbors.”

In 2016, Sprouts says its stores and distribution centers donated approximately 18 million pounds of product through the Food Rescue Program, which is equivalent to 15 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts’ evolving “zero waste” initiatives help close the loop on food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint, the company reports.

Sprouts says it also is committed to donating up to $2,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay through a “Share to Care” campaign on the Sprouts Facebook page and will donate $3,000 to the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA Veggie Van, which distributes fresh, nutritious produce for a nominal fee to urban neighborhoods without ready access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.