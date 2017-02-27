Johnsonville Enters Chicken Category

Johnsonville, known for its sausage varieties, is launching a new product—and it features chicken. Flame Grilled Chicken Breasts will roll out this spring to grocery stores nationwide in five varieties: Garlic & Herb, Teriyaki, Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Southwestern and Honey Mustard.

Flame-Grilled Chicken is packaged in three, 3-oz. portions. Each fully-cooked whole muscle chicken breast (no rib meat) is seasoned with dry rubs and individually seared and sealed in marinade. The new product will be available in the refrigerated meat section; SRP $5.99.

Johnsonville’s Flame-Grilled Chicken is free of fillers, MSG, artificial preservatives, flavors and colors. An individual piece has 80-130 calories and at least 18g of protein, and can be cooked in less than two minutes in the microwave. Chicken is sourced from U.S.-based poultry farms and the product is manufactured in the Midwest.

“Consumers are hungry for convenient and high quality protein options and currently there are limited options that deliver. We’re very proud of the Johnsonville team, who really hit the target on this one and created a product that raises the bar,” said Andria Long, VP of innovation. “Our consumer testing tells us that this new Flame Grilled Chicken will be an early hit in the fully-cooked meat category that hasn’t seen much change. This product hits three priorities for consumers: convenience, lean protein and unmatched flavor.”