Remke Markets Sold, Fresh Encounter To Manage

Fresh Encounter will take over management of Remke Markets Inc., which is being acquired by Generative Growth. Both Fresh Encounter and Generative Growth are based in Findlay, Ohio. Generative Growth is a wholly owned corporation whose members include third-generation grocers Michael S. Needler Jr. and Julie Needler Anderson.

Headquartered in Erlanger, Kentucky, Remke operates stores in the Cincinnati metropolitan area. It was founded in 1897 as a meat market in Covington, Kentucky, and has grown to 10 stores.

“This partnership will be beneficial for both Fresh Encounter and Remke Markets. The Remke locations will increase our retail footprint in Ohio and Kentucky, as well as onboard premier grocery retail locations into our operation,” said Michael Needler Jr., CEO and president of Fresh Encounter, which operates 34 stores in Ohio and Indiana. “We look forward to working with the associates of Remke Markets and learning from their expertise of operations in a major metropolitan area. We share a belief in the value of local, independent retail operations focused on providing superior products and excellent customer service.”

The retail stores will continue to operate under their existing brands. The combined companies will now operate 44 stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and employ approximately 2,900 people.

“We are excited to be working with a family business like Fresh Encounter. We share common core values such as community involvement, supporting local farmers and suppliers, and being a preferred employer for our associates,” said Chairman William Remke, who is retiring after serving the company for 60 years.

“This is a natural succession plan for our organization,” added Remke President Matthew Remke.

Michael Needler Sr. and the late Susan Needler founded Fresh Encounter in 1995, after the acquisition of CWC Cos. from Carroll Cheek. CWC Companies was founded in 1964. The chain celebrated 50 years of continuous service to Ohio and Indiana residents, operating under the banners of Great Scot, Community Markets and Sack n’ Save. In 2014, Fresh Encounter Inc. purchased Chief Super Market, expanding its operations in Ohio. Chief was founded in 1951 by Ted Hench, Karl Hench and John Nolan. The company has remained family owned for more than 60 years.