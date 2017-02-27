Safeway Community Markets To Open In California March 1

Safeway will introduce shoppers in the Northern California towns of Berkeley, Los Altos and San Anselmo to its new Safeway Community Markets banner on Wednesday, March 1.

This banner is being used on former Andronico’s Markets stores, which Safeway purchased in early November last year. Safeway purchased five stores; four are being reopened under the new banner.

“We are excited to introduce Safeway Community Markets and welcome the employees to the Safeway team,” said Tom Schwilke, president of Safeway Northern California. “These stores will resonate well with the needs and wants of the community. Customers will find tons of local, fresh and organic options with everyday low prices.”

Two of the stores are in Berkeley; single stores are located in Los Altos and San Anselmo.

The Berkeley store at 1550 Shattuck Avenue will open at 9 a.m. on March 1. The store director is John Spain. A $5,000 donation will be made to Building Opportunities for Self Sufficiency (BOSS), an area nonprofit.

The other Berkeley store, at 1850 Solano Avenue, will open at 10 a.m. The store director is John Howard. Its nonprofit recipient of $5,000 is Center for Ecoliteracy.

The Los Altos store, at 690 Fremont Avenue, opens at 9 a.m. Ethan Baker is store director. Hidden Villa, a nonprofit, will receive $5,000 from this store.

In San Anselmo, the Safeway Community Market at 100 Center Boulevard, opens at 10 a.m., under Store Director Sean Thomas. ExtraFood.org will receive this store’s $5,000 donation.

The $5,000 charitable contributions are being made through The Safeway Foundation, which focuses on giving locally to help strengthen.

The Safeway Community Markets positioning

This banner, according to Pleasanton, California-based Safeway, a division of Albertsons Cos., “will keep alive the heritage of a local specialty market and provide customers with unique offerings.”

According to Safeway, the stores will carry thousands of local items, noting that it is “California’s largest local produce buyer.”

“Our stores offer thousands of local items that are clearly marked ‘Local’ for customers to easily identify,” Safeway says. “We partner with local produce growers, such as Cal-Organic Farms, and carry a broad selection across the entire store, including local favorites like Clover Stornetta Dairy Farms, Mary’s Free Range Chicken and Three Twins Ice Cream.”

Andronico’s “adult brownies” also will be available at the rebranded stores.

In the produce department, Safeway says it offers more than 150 fresh organic produce items every day. Organic choices across the entire store can be found, including those under the O Organics label.

The stores’ full-service butcher block features Certified Angus Beef cuts, which Safeway describes as “a more premium cut of meat.” In-store butchers can discuss custom cuts, cooking techniques and cut/prepare anything to order.

In the full-service deli, Safeway Community Markets offer in-store prepared entrees and salads developed by chefs. They also carry Boar’s Head premium deli meat and cheeses and fresh sushi. Other choices include made-to-order sandwiches using the store’s own freshly baked bread as well as ready-to-serve options ranging from hot or cold soup to green salads and “grab and go” meals. The Berkeley Shattuck store will have an Acai bar. Full-service catering and delivery are available as well, from appetizers to hand-sliced charcuterie selections, hand-picked artisan cheeses and fresh salads and entrees.

The bulk foods section of the stores features an expanded assortment of items such as grains, nuts and treats.

The wine selection includes a variety of options and expanded import offerings, such as Kermit Lynch Côtes du Rhone, Dupeuble Beaujolais and Fontsainte Rosé.

The stores also offer an assortment of liquor and an expanded Sake section, as well as craft and locally brewed beers like Trumer Pils, Bear Republic and Gordon Biersch. Shoppers who purchase any six bottles of wine and or liquor will save an additional 10 percent every day.

In the floral department there is a wide assortment of fresh, colorful flowers, blooming plants and home décor items.

Safeway’s grocery delivery program offers one-hour delivery windows, a “Shop By History” feature that saves all previously purchased items for easy repeat purchasing and free delivery on the first order.

Safeway has operated stores in Northern California since 1926 and currently operates 282 stores in Northern California, Nevada and Hawaii.