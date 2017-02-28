ACSI: Customer Satisfaction With Supermarkets Improves

Customer satisfaction with supermarkets improved by 6.8 percent in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). The overall score for the sector increased to 78 on a 100-point scale. Customer satisfaction was aided by falling food prices, higher quality and better service, according to the index.

Trader Joe’s rose to the top, gaining 4 percent for a score of 86. Publix was up 2 percent to 84, followed by Aldi, H-E-B and Wegmans, all at 83.

Whole Foods climbed 11 percent to 81, ahead of Hy-Vee, Kroger and ShopRite (all had a score of 79). Meijer gained 5 percent and matched Target, which gained 10 percent, at 78, followed by BI-LO, whose score increased 4 percent to 77.

Newly merged Ahold Delhaize posted an ACSI score of 76 to tie with Supervalu. Albertsons Cos., which includes Safeway, followed at 75, which ASCI noted fell below its score in the drug store category (83). Scores increased 10 percent for both Walmart and Giant Eagle. They remained tied for last place at 74.

Customer satisfaction with Walmart surged 9 percent, which ASCI said could be attributed to “holiday helpers” who helped expedite checkout lines and aid shoppers. Despite the ACSI gain, however, Walmart continues to anchor the low end of the industry with an ACSI score of 72.

Internet retail leads the grocery sector with an ACSI score of 83, up 3.8 percent from a year ago.

Department and discount, specialty and drug

The ACSI covers six retail industries, and all retail categories improved year over year in the 2016 holiday shopping season. Some of the other sectors include:

Department and discount stores— Overall customer satisfaction gained 5.4 percent to a score of 78. Dillard’s took first place, up 4 percent to 83, but JCPenney was the biggest gainer with an 11 percent increase to 82. The ACSI noted that dwindling mall traffic and less crowded stores helped with customer satisfaction. Only Nordstrom saw customer satisfaction drop. The 2 percent slip put it in a three-way tie with Dollar Tree and Belk at 80. Kohl’s, Macy’s and Target all advanced to 79, and Dollar General rose to 78. Meijer matches Sears at 77, followed by Ross at 76.

The overall score for retail trade rose 4.7 percent to a satisfaction score of 78.3 on a 100-point scale, an all-time high for the sector. That is a reversal from the past two years of declining customer satisfaction.

The ACSI report is based on 12,515 customer surveys collected in the fourth quarter of 2016. It may be downloaded for free here.