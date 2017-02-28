Food Lion To Remodel 93 Greensboro, N.C., Stores

Food Lion has plans to remodel 93 stores in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina, market this year. In an effort to make shopping easier and more affordable for its customers, the company says it will make a $178 million investment in its stores. This includes remodeling the stores, additional price investments throughout the year and investments in associates and the community through Food Lion Feeds. A complete list of the company’s greater Greensboro-area stores can be downloaded here.

“We’re proud to have been a part of the greater Greensboro community since 1968 and are excited to bring our newest format to this market,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We look forward to making significant investments in our stores, our customers, our associates and our communities to offer a new grocery shopping experience. We want to ensure our customers can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop.”

Since Food Lion launched its “Easy, Fresh and Affordable…You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!” strategy, the grocer says it has brought enhancements to its Greensboro stores, including product expansion, new registers, price investments and enhanced service.

When the remodels are complete, key benefits customers will be able to take advantage of include: refreshed stores designed to be easier to navigate so customers can get in and out of the store quickly; and expanded variety and assortment that is relevant to customers in each store, such as more local products, natural and organic selections and healthier snack options.

Greensboro is the fifth market to be remodeled, and the stores are expected to be completed on a rolling basis between March and August 2017. Food Lion will continue to launch enhancements across its more than 1,000 stores in 2017, as well as remodel additional markets over time. The company previously completed 142 stores in greater Charlotte in 2016; 162 stores in the greater Raleigh area in 2015; and 76 stores in the greater Wilmington and Greenville markets in 2014.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.