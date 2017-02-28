Four Generations Open Fourth Edwards Cash Saver

Four generations of the Edwards family attended the grand opening of their new Edwards Cash Saver in Beebe, Arkansas, on Feb. 1. Patriarch Oral Edwards, founder of the Edwards grocery chain, cut the ribbon as company president, Steve Edwards, welcomed a crowd to the new store.

The first 100 customers received a bag full of Best Choice brand items and the first 300 customers received an Eisenhower silver dollar.

Edwards Cash Saver is a cost-plus supermarket, meaning prices on the shelves are the actual cost of the items and 10 percent is added at checkout. This newest Edwards store is in the location of a former Knight’s Super Foods, which closed in December. Edwards purchased another Knight’s location in Jacksonville, Arkansas, in early 2016. It was remodeled and reopened as an Edwards Cash Saver last April.

The 50,000-s.f. Beebe location was closed for 30 days and completely remodeled. New additions include an expanded meat department with a selection of “Pick 5 for $19.99” meat products, a smokehouse featuring BBQ ribs, brisket, chickens and pork shoulders, and more than 250 dump bins offering special buys. The store was retrofitted with new décor and energy efficient LED lighting throughout.

Edwards brands itself as “The Meat People” and features Certified Angus Beef. Oral Edwards began his grocery career in 1959 and the company celebrated 57 years in 2016. The Edwards company operates as GES Inc. and operates four Edwards Cash Savers and seven Edwards Food Giants in central and eastern Arkansas. The company is headquartered in Marianna, Arkansas, and is supplied by Associated Wholesale Grocers.