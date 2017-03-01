Harmons CFO Dies At 56, Services To Be Held Thursday

Mr. John Ward, executive board member and CFO for Harmons Grocery Stores of Utah, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 22. He was 56. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 2.

“In his 17 years of service to Harmons, John’s dedication and commitment have played an integral part in the company’s success and growth,” said Harmons President and CEO Dean Peterson. “John was instrumental in building partnerships in Utah’s business community and was the key negotiator for real estate and leasing contracts. His outstanding people skills and ability to foster relationships helped Harmons grow from 10 to 17 locations, with two additional stores beginning construction in the coming months. John is without a doubt one of the reasons behind much of our success, and we are grateful that he chose to share his talents with Harmons for so many years.”

The grocery chain reports that Mr. Ward’s accomplishments at Harmons were many but, above all, the company says he will be most remembered for his genuine kindness and willingness to make a difference in the lives of everyone he knew. In his spare time, Mr. Ward volunteered for the Utah Boys & Girls Club, Utah Food Industry Association and was an active member of the Utah Taxpayers Association. He also had a love of fishing and seeing the world—he never passed up a trip to go to Cuba, Russia and Panama, to name a few.

“In addition to being an exceptional employee, John was an incredible friend and confidant,” said Harmons co-owner and VP for the Customer Bob Harmon. “John’s commitment, passion and integrity earned him a place of great respect and love within the Harmon family. We will remember John for his zest for life and the way he lived every day like it was an adventure. John is not someone who will be easily replaced. We are grateful to him for his service and friendship, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Mr. Ward is survived by his wife Jan, sons Jordan (Megan), Riley, Nick and Matt.