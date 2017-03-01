Hershey Trimming Workforce Despite ‘Margin For Growth’ Program

On March 1, The Hershey Co. held a press conference to discuss progress on its “Margin for Growth” program, which aims to deliver on its vision of being an innovative snacking leader, and announce initiatives designed to drive continued net sales and operating profit. However, the Pennsylvania-based company also plans cuts to its workforce.

The company estimates that implementation of the program will reduce its global workforce by approximately 15 percent, driven primarily by cutbacks outside of the U.S. Cash savings are expected to reach an annual run-rate of between $150 million and $175 million by the end of 2019.

Over the long term, the company expects annual constant currency net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, driven primarily by its North America business. This update, vs. the previous outlook, reflects changes in U.S. shopping habits and continued macroeconomic challenges impacting growth in international markets.

“Hershey has tremendous assets—its iconic brands, remarkable people and a history of executional excellence—that position the company well to deliver top- and bottom-line growth,” said incoming Hershey President and CEO Michele Buck. “We’re making progress against the ‘Margin for Growth’-related initiatives that should give us the flexibility to invest in certain parts of our business. Our objective is to ensure that we always have the right level of innovation, marketing plans and consumer and customer expertise to drive net sales growth, especially in our North America confectionery and snacks business. In addition, we’re working to return our international businesses to profitability as soon as possible. Combined, these efforts should enable the company to achieve its adjusted operating profit margin target of about 22 to 23 percent by year end 2019.”

Hershey says it plans to continue to make investments to grow its core confectionery business and expand its breadth across the snack wheel by capturing new usage occasions and participating in on-trend categories.

The “Margin for Growth” multi-year program is designed to improve overall operating profit margin through supply chain optimization, a streamlined operating model and reduced administrative expenses, with savings primarily being achieved in 2018 and 2019. These actions are intended to increase efficiency, leverage global shared services and common processes and increase capacity utilization, according to Hershey.