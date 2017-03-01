Metropolitan Market To Open New Store On March 22

Metropolitan Market will host a grand opening of its newest location at 301 228th Avenue SE in Sammamish, Washington, on March 22. It will mark the Seattle-based grocer’s seventh store.

“We are thrilled to open our Sammamish location, providing the very best foods from the Pacific Northwest and around the world in one place,” said Metropolitan Market President and CEO Todd Korman. “Our knowledgeable and passionate team is ready to welcome Sammamish with great service, whether it’s a quick bite or a full shop for the week’s groceries. We look forward to becoming a trusted member of this community.”

The Sammamish store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will feature both regional and international specialty products along with grocery essentials. The kitchen shop will be filled with tools of the trade, staffed by culinary professionals; a tasting kiosk will provide cooking tips and meal suggestions from Metropolitan Market’s own culinary artists; the floral shop will offer a wide selection of cut flowers and hand-tied bouquets; the produce section will include an array of ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables; the butcher will carry naturally raised meat, including prime, choice, dry-aged and Wagyu; the fresh seafood department will feature local shellfish arriving daily; and the beverage department will hold a variety of wine and spirits from the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

In addition, according to the grocer, the new store will feature a vast cheese selection; made-to-order items, including Met Market’s signature Prime Rib and Mojo Pork sandwiches, a sauté station, ramen noodles and Pizza al Taglio; an assortment of grab-and-go and build-your-own bars, including a salad bar, hot bar, poke bar, antipasti bar, wraps, sandwiches, sushi, protein pots and self-serve soups made fresh daily; a coffee bar and bakery; and a mezzanine seating area located on the second level.

As an anchor tenant in Sammamish Village, the Metropolitan Market building was designed in tandem with the development’s green infrastructure, according to the grocer. The property utilizes a photovoltaic/solar array that generates renewable energy and directly feeds the electrical system serving Sammamish Village’s exterior lighting. Green components on-site include rainwater harvesting, in which storm water is stored in a below-grade vault and filtered for irrigation usage throughout the property. Pervious paving is being used in nearly half an acre of Sammamish Village, which helps manage surface water during heavy rainfalls. The project’s outdoor pavilion includes a green roof, which reduces run-off and pre-filters rain water ahead of entering the underground storm water vault.

Developed by TRF Pacific LLC, Sammamish Village will be home to mix of services in addition to Metropolitan Market, including medical/dental, quick-serve restaurants, sit-down dining and other neighborhood services.