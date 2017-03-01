New Jersey Food Council To Host Night Of Distinction On March 23

The New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) will host its annual Night of Distinction reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, New Jersey. The event is expected to draw more than 500 guests, who will enjoy dinner, live music and a silent auction that supports the NJFC Educational Development Scholarship Program.

The Night of Distinction’s honorees will be presented with industry achievement awards for their contributions to advance the mission of the NJFC, achieving significant food business success and for their history of civic service within the state’s food community.

This year’s honorees are John Derderian, president of Allegiance Retail Services; Frank Mastrangelo, area marketing director for Supervalu; and Nico Sumas, chief marketing officer for Village ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.

“We are excited to honor these three men and their organizations as stellar members of NJFC that work to support our efforts and our association’s mission,” said NJFC President Linda Doherty. “This recognition truly makes this night the retail food industry event of the year.”