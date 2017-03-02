Meijer says it is investing more than $375 million in new and remodeled stores this year across its six-state footprint, including the retailer’s first stores in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the Green Bay, Wisconsin, market.

The investment includes the construction of seven new Meijer supercenters and 22 different remodel projects. While Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin will each welcome new Meijer supercenters later this year, dozens of other Meijer stores have begun or will soon begin remodel projects to further enhance the customer shopping experience, according to Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes.

“These projects represent an investment in our customers, team members and the local communities that have supported us for so long,” said Keyes. “We’re also excited that at long last we’ll cross the bridge and open our first stores in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

Meijer says its continued focus on remodeling stores reflects the company’s commitment to providing its customers with the best shopping experience. This year’s remodel investment means that, by the end of 2017, Meijer will have remodeled and upgraded nearly 90 stores since 2010.

The company says its new store commitment follows its focus on steady growth throughout its operating area. The opening of each new Meijer store represents as many as 300 full- and part-time jobs. When including this year’s stores, Meijer will have opened more than 50 new stores since 2010.

The new Meijer supercenters opening in 2017 will be in Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; McCordsville and Franklin, Indiana; and Greenfield, Howard (Green Bay) and West Bend, Wisconsin.

In addition to the new supercenters, Meijer says it is aggressively remodeling stores in five different states, including key markets like Detroit, Cincinnati, Louisville and suburban Chicago. Six Meijer supercenters in Michigan alone will be updated, with the stores in Mt. Pleasant, Commerce Township and Algoma Township slated for major remodels.

While the depth of the remodel varies based on several factors, these projects include a variety of specific store enhancements, including improved store layouts, expanded grocery and health and beauty sections, as well as lighting, heating, refrigeration and parking lot improvements, according to Meijer. Additionally, the introduction of newer technology in key areas during the remodel process will result in more energy-efficient stores.

Grand Rapids-based Meijer operates more than 230 stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.