Dot Foods, the nation’s largest food industry redistributor, has a new leadership team in place. Outgoing CEO John Tracy says that his brothers Joe Tracy and Dick Tracy have taken on new roles as CEO and president, respectively. John will remain full time with Dot, serving as executive chairman. The Tracy family has owned and operated Mt. Sterling, Illinois-based Dot Foods since the company was established in 1960. Joe and Dick Tracy are the two youngest children of founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy.

“We spend a lot of time thinking about the future of our businesses and planning for its continued success,” said John. “Joe and Dick are the best people to take Dot forward. I know they will keep building upon the core values Mom and Dad instilled in us, and ensure Dot continues to provide the highest level of support and customer service to our business partners.”

Joe Tracy’s promotion to CEO comes after serving as Dot’s COO and president for nearly a decade. He joined the family business full time in 1987 and has held a variety of positions in sales, purchasing, distribution center management, warehouse and transportation. He became COO in 2007 and added president to his responsibilities in 2008.

“I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to supporting our team and continuing Dot’s history of successful growth,” said Joe.

Dick Tracy took over the COO role in 2015. Dick has worked in the family business full time since 1991. Before taking on the operations responsibilities, he served as national sales manager, GM of Dot’s e-commerce subsidiary, VP of customer development and EVP of the foodservice division.

“We are fortunate to have an incredible team at Dot, full of people who are all laser focused on serving our customers,” said Dick. “Regardless of who works in what role in our business, this will continue to be our top priority.”

Anita Montgomery has been named Dot’s new CFO. Montgomery replaces Bill Metzinger, who retired at the end of 2016 after 23 years as the company’s CFO.

Montgomery joined the Dot team in 2008 as credit manager before being promoted to director of credit. Since 2013, she led the team responsible for maintaining Dot’s inventory as VP of replenishment. She is a certified public accountant who served as SVP and CFO at Corn Belt Bank & Trust Co. in Pittsfield, Illinois, prior to her time at Dot.

“We have a tremendous amount of talent, experience and knowledge on Dot’s accounting team,” said Montgomery. “I look forward to getting to know our people and business on a deeper level in my new role as CFO.”

Dot also has announced the addition of two new officers to the company.

Jeff Grever, a 19-year Dot veteran, is the new VP of corporate accounts. As VP, Grever will continue the responsibilities he held as director of corporate accounts, managing Dot’s relationship with the company’s largest foodservice customers and working with foodservice buying groups to identify efficiencies and opportunities for growth. Prior to that, Grever was a regional sales manager, business development manager and district sales manager at Dot.

In Bryan Langston’s 16-year career with Dot, he has worked on both the sales and operations side of the business. Langston, Dot’s new VP of warehousing, came to the company in its acquisition of Principal Resource in 2000. He graduated from Dot’s district sales manager training program and oversaw the Louisiana/Mississippi territory before helping open the Ardmore, Oklahoma, distribution center as the warehouse manager. Langston then returned to Dot’s corporate headquarters in Mt. Sterling to serve as the cooler warehouse manager and was promoted to GM of the Illinois warehouse.