Peterson’s Fresh Market In Utah Rolls Out Online Shopping Services

Peterson's online shopping

Peterson’s Fresh Market of Riverton, Utah, has launched Peterson’s Personal Shopper, powered by Rosie. The service allows shoppers to order groceries online and schedule a time to pick them up or have them delivered to a home or business.

“We are excited to offer additional convenience and service to the friends and neighbors that shop our store and support our community,” said Monte Peterson, owner of Peterson’s Fresh Market. “This is a digital shopping experience, but we hope that it has the feeling of friends helping neighbors and that online shopping can be just one more personal touch that makes Peterson’s great.”

Rosie CEO Nick Nickitas added, “Peterson’s Fresh Market has developed a completely unique online grocery shopping experience for the Riverton community. Place an order on your mobile phone, tablet or laptop and Peterson’s professional personal shoppers hand-select Certified Angus Beef and the best farm-fresh produce according to each guest’s specifications. They will even load the groceries into your car or deliver them right to your home. Peterson’s is bringing their store to your door.”

Peterson’s Fresh Market has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Today the the full-service grocery store is run by Peterson and Jan Horrocks.

