Corporate Store News

Publix Posts 4Q And Annual Increases

Southeast
Publix’s sales for the fourth quarter of 2016, a 14-week period, were $9.1 billion, an 11.1 percent increase from the previous year’s $8.2 billion, a 13-week period. The additional week in the fourth quarter of 2016 increased sales by 7.4 percent. Comparable-store sales for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 2.2 percent.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $544.5 million, compared to $521.1 million in 2015, an increase of 4.5 percent. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter increased to $0.71 for 2016, up from $0.68 per share in 2015. Net earnings and earnings per share benefited from the extra week in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Publix’s sales for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016, a 53-week year, were $34 billion, a 5.1 percent increase from 2015’s $32.4 billion, a 52-week year. The additional week in 2016 increased sales by 1.9 percent. Comparable-store sales for 2016 increased 1.9 percent.

Net earnings for 2016 were $2.03 billion, compared to $1.97 billion for 2015, an increase of 3.1 percent. Earnings per share increased to $2.63 for 2016, up from $2.54 per share in 2015. Net earnings and earnings per share benefited from the extra week in 2016.

“I’m proud of our Publix associates—the owners of Publix—for continuing to make us a leader in our industry and providing a great shopping experience,” said Publix CEO and President Todd Jones.

Effective March 1, Publix’s stock price increased from $40.15 per share to $40.90 per share. Publix stock is not publicly traded and is made available for sale only to current Publix associates and members of its board of directors.

Publix is headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, and operates more than, 1,140 stores across the Southeast.

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

