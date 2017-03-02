Unified Elects Board Of Directors, Goodspeed Continues As Chairman

Shareholders of Unified Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery distributor in the western U.S., has elected 19 leaders to the company’s board of directors. Richard E. Goodspeed, principal, Goodspeed & Associates, was re-elected board chairman. Goodspeed has served as chairman of Unified’s board since 2010.

Directors also re-elected include Louis A. Amen, chairman of the board, Super A Foods, Los Angeles, as first vice chairman and Jay T. McCormack, SVP, Rio Ranch Markets, Riverside, California, as second vice chairman.

In addition to Goodspeed, Amen and McCormack, 16 others were elected by shareholders to serve on Unified’s board of directors:

• Brad Alford, former chairman and CEO, Nestlé USA

• John Berberian, president, Berberian Enterprises Inc.

• Vache Fermanian, co-owner and VP, B&V Enterprises Inc.

• Oscar Gonzalez, co-owner, Northgate Gonzalez Markets Inc.

• Paul Kapioski, president and owner, CAP Food Services Co.

• Darioush Khaledi, chairman of the board and CEO, K.V. Mart Co.

• Mark H. Kidd, president and CEO, Mar-Val Food Stores Inc.

• John D. Lang, former president and CEO, Epson America Inc.

• Roger M. Laverty, president, Grandpoint Bank

• Rob McDougall, president and CEO, Gelson’s Markets

• John Najjar, president, Cardiff Seaside Market Inc.

• Greg Saar, president and CEO, Saar’s Inc.

• Thomas S. Sayles, SVP, University Relations, University of Southern California

• Mimi R. Song, president and CEO, Super Center Concepts Inc.

• Michael S. Trask, president, Stanlar Foods Inc.

• Kenneth R. Tucker, president, Evergreen Markets Inc.

Goodspeed said, “This is a time of great change in our industry. I’m excited about the coming year and look forward to working with the management team and the entire board of directors as we continue our efforts to create growth opportunities for Unified members.”