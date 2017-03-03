C.A. Fortune Expands West With Integrity Purchase

Sales and marketing agency C.A. Fortune continues its national expansion with the acquisition of Phoenix, Arizona-based Integrity Sales & Marketing. This transaction expands C.A. Fortune’s coverage in the western U.S. The agency now serves 46 states.

“This strategic initiative represents a continuation of our plan to become the leading privately held national sales and marketing agency providing full-service solutions to the natural/organic, specialty/conventional and bakery/deli channels,” said Tyler Lowell, managing Partner of C.A. Fortune. “This transaction positions C.A. Fortune to service leading retailers, including Sprouts, Bashas’, Safeway/Albertsons and others with regional and headquarter offices in Arizona.”

Integrity Sales & Marketing was founded in 2015 by Rachel Tessmer Robb. Rachel is a 10-year veteran of the industry, working with natural, organic and specialty brands, focusing on building relationships with key retailers across the entire Southwest and with Sprouts nationwide.

“My team and I are looking forward to joining C.A. Fortune—we share the same vision for growing our clients’ business while retaining a level of integrity in our work that is unsurpassed,” said Tessmer Robb. “Our goal is nothing short of establishing C.A. Fortune as the premier leading national sales and marketing agency in the country.”