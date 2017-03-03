New Food Co-Op, Green Top Grocery, Coming To Illinois

A new food cooperative called Green Top Grocery is expected to open in Bloomington, Illinois, in June. The startup natural food cooperative will operate a 10,000-s.f. full-service store at 921 E. Washington Street and serve residents of Bloomington and Normal.

“A lot of work goes into building a food co-op from the ground up,” said Michael Pennington, GM of Green Top Grocery. “The collaborative effort of everyone involved has been instrumental in our progress so far, and we look forward to serving our local community very soon.”

Green Top Grocery received an $800,000 loan from National Cooperative Bank (NCB) to fund leasehold improvements, inventory, equipment and working capital. The $3.6 million project was a collaborative effort between NCB, Shared Capital Cooperative, Local Enterprise Assistance Fund (LEAF) and Green Top Grocery shareholders. The members of Green Top Grocery worked to secure additional funding through grants, donations and member loans. The co-op currently has 1,500 shareholders, and shares in the co-op will continue to be available for purchase.

“NCB is pleased to have collaborated with Shared Capital Cooperative, LEAF and Green Top Grocery on this transaction,” said NCB SVP Brian Misenheimer. “Our experience in lending to food co-ops and our commitment to new cooperative development made NCB a great partner for this transaction.”