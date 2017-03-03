“E-grocery” is growing fast and is here to stay, as 31 percent of U.S. shoppers are expected to order groceries online in 2017, up from 19 percent in 2016. That’s according to Unata’s 2017 Grocery eCommerce Forecast.

The report from Unata, which provides digital solutions for grocers, was completed in partnership with Brick Meets Click. It surveyed more than 500 U.S. shoppers about online grocery shopping habits, intent and barriers in order to help retailers understand where to focus their efforts in 2017.

Additional findings revealed in the report include:

• 80 percent of shoppers who bought groceries online in 2016 plan to do so again in 2017;

• 23 percent of those who ordered groceries online in 2016 reported that their current grocer does not offer e-commerce, revealing they spent elsewhere on those online purchases; and

• 68 percent of shoppers who shopped online last year said that they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to switch grocers to one with a better online shopping experience (quick, easy, convenient, enjoyable).

The report also reveals what U.S. shoppers value most for a digital grocery experience, including an easy and convenient user experience; easy-to-find products and sales; personalized offers, sales and product suggestions; savings online via the digital weekly ad and digital coupons; and fast delivery.

“We’ve known for a long time that shoppers wanted to do some grocery shopping from home and now we have more specifics on what else they’re looking for from that experience. Now’s the time to get on this,” said Bill Bishop, chief architect at Brick Meets Click.

Added Unata founder and CEO Chris Bryson, “Our annual Grocery eCommerce Forecast was created to help our network of retail partners and the industry at large better understand the digital grocery landscape. Given the rapid shopper adoption and appetite to switch for a better online experience, it’s clear that a retailer’s digital experience is quickly becoming the most critical tool for differentiation, retention and, ultimately, growth.”