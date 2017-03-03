Staples To Take SpartanNash CEO Role In May As Eidson Retires

SpartanNash CEO and Chairman Dennis Eidson plans to retire as CEO following the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company’s annual meeting on May 23. David M. Staples, president and COO, will succeed Eidson as CEO. Staples was appointed to the board effective March 2. Eidson will continue in his role as chairman of the board following his retirement as CEO.

“Under Dennis’ guidance, the company has achieved remarkable success in executing its business strategies and leveraging the food distribution, retail, and military segments to achieve sustainable growth,” said Tim O’Donovan, lead director. “Dennis’ demonstrated leadership through the merger with Nash Finch Co. and the successful integration of Spartan Stores and Nash Finch has positioned our company for continued success and growth. This is further exemplified by the company’s solid financial position and its ability to pursue future growth through the recent acquisition of Indianapolis-based Caito Foods Service and Blue Ribbon Transport. We are grateful to Dennis for his unparalleled contributions, and look forward to the future with Dave Staples at the helm.”

“Dave has been an instrumental member of our executive team for the past 17 years and a key leader in our transformational merger in 2013,” Eidson said. “His leadership has been an essential component to our success and I have great confidence in his ability to lead our remarkable group of associates to deliver the best in customer focus and service.”

Eidson said the board of directors has continuously engaged in succession planning.

“SpartanNash is poised for growth and we continue to leverage our retail competencies and innovative distribution network to achieve our vision to be a best-in-class business that feels local, where relationships matter,” Eidson said. “Dave’s thought leadership, strategic insight, extensive knowledge of our industry, and commitment to advancing our culture and core values will serve SpartanNash well for years to come. He has my full and enthusiastic support, along with the support of our board, the executive management team and our associates.”

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to this critical leadership role,” Staples said. “Our company has a remarkable legacy of phenomenal leaders dating back more than 100 years.

“Our SpartanNash family of more than 15,000 talented and engaged associates is also committed to serving our customers, co-workers and communities. We have high standards of excellence and I look forward to further strengthening our market position by leveraging our organization’s core competencies and competitive advantages to ensure that we collectively cultivate relationships that will enable us to extend our success well into the future,” Staples added.

Staples’ executive experience prior to becoming president and COO includes 16 years of service as the company’s CFO. He is a certified public accountant, and sits on the boards of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Rapids Symphony. He is a graduate of Michigan State University.