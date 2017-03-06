The Academy of Food Marketing at Saint Joseph’s University (SJU) will honor Weis Markets at its 49th Annual Citation Award Dinner at Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania, beginning at 6 p.m. April 5.

It will be the third time that Weis has received the award. Previously honored in 2004 and 2012, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based grocery chain is being recognized for its continued commitment to SJU’s food marketing program.

“We are partnering once again with Weis Markets because they are a strong supporter of our program,” said Eileen Acello, director of development and recruitment for the Academy of Food Marketing. “They provide many internships and full-time jobs for our graduates. The citation award allows the Academy of Food Marketing to award supporters of our program, and we are pleased to be in our 49th year of offering this prestigious honor.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Food Marketing Educational Foundation, which provides scholarship aid to SJU’s food marketing students.

Weis Markets operates 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.