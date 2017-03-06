The United Fresh Start Foundation recently joined Alexandria school and community leaders in Virginia to highlight the district’s first “Greens & More” salad bar currently being implemented at Charles Barrett Elementary School. The salad bar dedication event highlighted public-private partnerships as a way to create healthy school food environments in Alexandria and across the country.

United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel, Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg, Alexandria Schools Superintendent Dr. Alvin Crawley, parents and produce industry supporters were in attendance to promote this new healthy addition to the school’s cafeteria, and to observe second grade students select fresh produce options from their new salad bar.

Salad bars were made possible thanks to produce industry donations coordinated by the United Fresh Start Foundation. Supporters include: Dole Food Co., Giant supermarket, Grimmway Farms, National Potato Council, Potatoes USA and Tour de Fresh, a produce industry cycling event to raise funds for school salad bars.