12th Annual Showcase Of Women Of Influence In The Food Industry

Women of Influence cover

The 79 “Women of Influence in the Food Industry” honorees this year represent companies coast to coast and include various backgrounds and experience. The categories include brokers, distributors, retailers, franchises, food stylists, organizations/associations, restaurants and universities.

Meet these women trendsetters who are qualified for inclusion in this prestigious listing because their leadership, skills and dedication made—and are making—a difference in the food industry.

The honorees were chosen for their highly visible contributions to our industry, their professionalism and the awareness they have generated for the potential of other women in our business.

These women play a significant role in their companies through their leadership, expertise and dedication, and beyond their companies through their charity, philanthropy and civic work. These women are all passionate about their families, companies, customers and communities.

Shelby Publishing Co. will continue to recognize women who make a difference.

