Examining The Impact Of Compostable Foodservice Packaging

The Foodservice Packaging Institute (FPI) has completed a review of literature related to the impact of compostable foodservice packaging at different points in the composting value chain. The study, commissioned by FPI’s Paper Recovery Alliance and Plastics Recovery Group, examined how compostable foodservice packaging impacts composting program participation rates; food scraps diversion rates; contamination of composting feedstocks and finished compost; and the composting process, compared with traditional carbon sources.

The review found a growing body of evidence demonstrating that the use of compostable foodservice packaging can increase food scrap diversion and reduce contamination when used in conjunction with known best practices for food scraps collection.

“As the use of compostable packaging grows, so too should the opportunities to successfully recover those items,” said FPI President Lynn Dyer. “When considering whether to accept foodservice packaging, composters may have questions about the impact on their programs, and this study helped to identify resources to answer those questions.”

In order to realize the full benefits of compostable packaging in increasing food scraps diversion and minimizing contamination, the study found that coordinated efforts around customer education are essential.

“This review will help inform our strategies, investments and activities to increase the recovery of compostable cups, take-out containers and utensils used by an increasing number of foodservice outlets,” said Dyer. “Information-sharing and education among manufacturers, foodservice operators, consumers, municipalities, haulers and composters are critical to our collective success.”