Aaron Wiese, previous assistant VP of Hy-Vee and president of Amber Pharmacy, has been promoted to a VP position within Hy-Vee where he will help develop new health, wellness and pharmacy strategies. As a result of Wiese’s move to the executive ranks, Hy-Vee says that Mike Agostino has reassumed the role of president at Amber Pharmacy.

“Aaron has done an incredible job helping us to adapt Amber and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions to the Hy-Vee system. He has worked hand-in-hand with Mike to get Amber recognized as a customer service leader in specialty pharmacy, and he is the right person to keep us agile and take advantage of the industry’s fast-changing opportunities,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

Edeker says in their new roles, Agostino and Wiese will continue to make an influential team.

“Mike is one of the most respected voices in the industry nationwide. He has helped lead our specialty pharmacy efforts to great heights and will continue to do so while back in the driver’s seat at Amber Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions,” said Edeker.

Hy-Vee acquired Amber Pharmacy in 2014 after the two companies had worked together over several years to create Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions. Known as a pioneer in the specialty pharmacy industry, Amber is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and has pharmacies strategically located in Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and San Bernardino, California.

Agostino joined Amber Pharmacy in 2008 after previously working as a VP of managed care sales for Walgreens, where his responsibilities included operations, sales, business development, small business solutions, contracting and client services. In 2014, he became VP of Hy-Vee and president of Amber before assuming the pharmacy innovation/business development role in January 2016.

In addition to his leadership role at Amber, Agostino is active in the pharmacy community. He is the president-elect for the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy, serves on the board and is a member of its executive committee, membership committee and government affairs committee. He is an instructor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s pharmacy program, an editorial board member for Specialty Pharmacy Times and the author of many published articles.

Wiese started his career at Hy-Vee in 1993 and served as an operations manager at Hy-Vee Care for four years. In 2012, he became director of real estate strategic planning before moving to health/wellness strategic planning in 2013. In October 2014, Wiese was promoted to assistant VP of specialty pharmacy and VP of Amber. A year later, he was promoted again to the COO role at Amber before taking over as president of the specialty pharmacy in 2016.