United Fresh Reveals 25 Retail Produce Manager Award Honorees

Marking its 13th year of recognizing exceptional retail produce managers, United Fresh Produce Association has revealed the honorees of its 2017 Retail Produce Manager Awards Program. The group of 25 produce managers represents supermarket banners, commissaries and independent retail stores from 14 different states and two Canadian provinces. The winners will be the honored guests at the United Fresh 2017 convention, June 13-15 in Chicago.

Sponsored by Dole Food Co., the program pays special recognition to produce managers working every day on the front line to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Since the program began in 2005, nearly 300 retail produce managers, representing more than 90 different retail banners, have been honored for their contributions to the industry.

“Produce managers are the face of our industry to the consumer. Their creative merchandising and positive approach to customer service directly correlates to the growth of sales and ultimately consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables,” said United Fresh CEO Tom Stenzel. “We are grateful to Dole for once again sponsoring this program and for their partnership in recognizing these 25 deserving honorees.”

The 2017 Retail Produce Manager Award winners are:

• Luis Fernando Almada, Northgate Gonzalez Market, Los Angeles, California

• Mike Caceres, Haggen/Albertsons Cos., Olympia, Washington

• Mike Davis, FoodMaxx/Save Mart Cos., Oroville, California

• John Dedie, Tops Friendly Markets, Henrietta, New York

• Michael Dyer, Raley’s, Reno, Nevada

• Stefanie Galeana, Roundy’s Pick N Save, Appleton, Wisconsin

• Albert Garnett, Stop and Shop/Ahold, Horwich, Massachusetts

• Andrew Gass, Sobeys, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

• Lou Kwisnek, Big Y, Northampton, Massachusetts

• Laura Llewellyn, The Food Co-op, Port Townsend, Washington

• Dillon Maple, Hy-Vee Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa

• Gordon Matthew, Fred Meyer/Kroger, Seattle, Washington

• Jack Myers, Weis Markets Inc., Bellefonte, Pennsylvania

• Erin Niedbalski, Martin’s Super Markets, South Bend, Indiana

• Patrick Odell, Price Chopper/Golub, Oneonta, New York

• Matt Pace, Lowes Foods Inc., Winston Salem, North Carolina

• Stephanie Peter, DeCA Commissary, Miramar, California

• Jerod Proctor, Schnucks, Springfield, Illinois

• Ricky Rommell, Food Lion, Wallace, North Carolina

• Carlo Scafati, Metro Inc., Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

• Tim Sexton, Harris Teeter, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

• William Stewart, Food City/K-VA-T, Paintsville, Kentucky

• Tim Wilson, Meijer, Grand Rapids, Michigan

• Bridget Winkelman, Coborn’s Inc., Isanti, Minnesota

• David Wood, Brookshire Grocery Co., El Dorado, Arkansas

“This is Dole’s third year as title sponsor of the United Fresh Produce Manager of the Year Award, and we could not be more proud to be a part of this important recognition program. These men and women do so much to promote the increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, and this gives us an opportunity to recognize that contribution and genuinely say thank you,” said Tim Stejskal, SVP of sales for Dole Fresh Vegetables.

The winners were selected from hundreds of nominations submitted by retailers and produce suppliers across the industry. Nominations were evaluated on several criteria, including efforts to increase produce consumption through excellence in merchandising, special displays and promotions, community service and commitment to customer satisfaction.

All winners, along with their corporate produce directors, will be honored at United Fresh 2017 during the Retail-Foodservice Celebration Dinner on June 15 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. In addition to their awards, five grand prize recipients will each receive a $1,000 cash prize.