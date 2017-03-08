Less than one-third of franchised businesses in the U.S. are owned by women—a statistic that 7-Eleven says it would like to see rise. In an effort to increase its own number of female franchisees, the convenience store chain is kicking off a franchise giveaway contest targeted exclusively to women entrepreneurs.

One woman will be awarded a fee-free 7-Eleven franchise, a value of up to $190,000. In addition, 7-Eleven will make a donation to the winning woman’s charity of choice that aligns with its Project A-Game program. Project A-Game grants help provide youth a foundation for success by funding programs focused on education, fitness, safety and hunger relief.

The competition is similar to 7-Eleven’s “Operation: Take Command” franchise giveaway for U.S. military veterans in that it’s a multi-phase competition that includes meeting company franchising qualifications, preliminary interviews, a video contest and a final one-on-one interview with 7-Eleven senior leadership for the top finalists.

After meeting qualifications, submitting an essay and talking to 7-Eleven franchise sales representatives, the top 25 candidates will be invited to submit a video on why they deserve a 7-Eleven franchise. As many as seven women will be selected from this pool for the semi-final competition. By voting for their favorite videos on the 7-Eleven Facebook page, the public will select three finalists to be interviewed by 7-Eleven’s franchise department management and narrowed to one winner. The winner can choose any of the company’s 7-Eleven convenience stores available in the continental U.S. at the contest’s culmination.

Interested women can enter online at WomensFranchiseGiveaway.com through 11:59 p.m. on April 7. The winner will be announced in July. To qualify, an entrant must be 21 or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have excellent credit and at least three years of leadership, retail or restaurant experience. Contestants will go through the same qualification process as all 7-Eleven franchise applicants, including credit evaluation, a leadership test, business plan development, budget and store location preferences.

Franchisees operate nearly 90 percent of the 7-Eleven stores in the U.S.