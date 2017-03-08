Doak To Leave Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association

The Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association (MGFPA) is looking for a new leader after its executive director, Shelley Doak, said that she would step down June 30 to move to Colorado to live near her family.

Doak has served as the association’s executive director since November 2008. The group is made up of grocers, food producers, processors, wholesalers and associated service companies.

The required skills for the position are a bachelor’s degree or an advance degree with a minimum of five years of management or business experience; lobbying experience; knowledge of Maine and an appreciation of Maine as a brand; and food industry experience in grocery, distribution, production, marketing and regulation. Also required are leadership, business and financial management skills and interpersonal skills.

Applications will be accepted through March 24 and can be sent to info@mgfpa.org with “Search Committee” in the email subject line.

MGFPA President Jim Lesser said, “We’re excited about the continued growth of the MGFPA and of our members’ successes. We operate a financially sound association, provide excellence in government relations and communications and host one-of a kind educational events under the leadership of an engaged board of directors.”