OTA Applauds USDA’s Push For National Organic Checkoff Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking public comments to a proposal for a nationwide research and promotion checkoff program for the organic industry.

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) hailed the action as a significant step that will advance the growing organic sector and have important and long-lasting benefits for organic farmers, businesses and consumers alike.

OTA CEO and Executive Director Laura Batcha said, “OTA led the drive for this checkoff because the organic industry is at a critical point. This organic checkoff will provide research and key tools to encourage more farmers to go organic and help all organic farmers be more successful. It will educate consumers in a positive way about what that organic seal really means. For the benefit of all of us, this proactive program will further the success of organic agriculture for the long term.”

The organic industry proposal estimates the GRO (Generic Research and Promotion Order for Organic), could raise more than $30 million a year to spend on research to make farmers successful, technical services to accelerate the adoption of organic practices, and consumer education and promotion of the organic brand.

“The time is right for a research and promotion checkoff program designed for the organic sector. It’s time for organic stakeholders to invest back in our movement—to fund research to help organic farmers, to create and initiate projects to nurture new organic farmers. An organic checkoff will allow us to speak to the American consumer in a strong and unified voice,” said Melissa Hughes, president of OTA’s board of directors and director of government affairs for Organic Valley, the nation’s oldest organic dairy cooperative.

Some of the checkoff stipulations include:

• The Checkoff Board would be made up of 50 percent producers and 50 percent handlers.

• Producers will select their regional representatives through direct balloting.

• Every certificate holder subject to an assessment will have a direct vote; there is no bloc voting.

• Assessments would be made across the value chain: producers, handlers, processors and retailers.

• Farmers and handlers with gross organic revenue below $250,000 will choose whether or not to pay into the program.

• At least 50-75 percent of the funds would be earmarked specifically for research, or for activities that work hand-in-hand with research.

• Twenty-five percent of the assessment from producers would be required to be used for local and regional research. A board sub-committee of regional seat holders would recommend how those funds would be used.

• All of the research, inventions and innovations resulting from organic checkoff programing would remain in the public domain.

• A referendum is required every seven years to decide whether or not to continue the program.