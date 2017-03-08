S.O.S Soap Pads are celebrating a century of cleaning as 2017 marks the brand’s 100th anniversary.

Developed in 1917 by a cooking utensil salesman named Irwin Cox, the scrubbers were designed to help his customers keep their new pans shiny. Cox’s wife called the pads S.O.S, which stood for “Save Our Saucepans.”

When S.O.S pads were introduced, electricity and indoor plumbing were still considered luxuries, the Eiffel Tower was the tallest structure in the world and women didn’t have the right to vote. The trusted method for cleaning pots and pans was to scrub them with squares of cheese cloth or old flour bags, and “washstands” were meant to be cleaned with Borax, ammonia and yellow soap.

“100 years is a remarkable accomplishment, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our S.O.S brand,” said Ambra Duncan, The Clorox Co., associate brand director-Clorox Studio. “It’s incredible to witness a simple product born in one man’s basement grow into a national cleaning powerhouse, and we’re looking forward to another 100 years of S.O.S pads making tough cleaning jobs look easy.”

S.O.S Steel Wool Soap Pads are made with durable steel wool and saturated with long-lasting soap. The brand says that the tiny scrubbers are powerful and versatile enough to tackle a variety of cleaning projects both indoors and out: scrubbing pots and pans, degreasing ovens, removing sticky labels, cleaning soap scum and hard water stains in the bathroom, cleaning grill grates and more.

S.O.S Steel Wool Soap Pads are available in three scents—Regular, Lemon and Lavender—at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide. S.O.S Non-Scratch Scrubbers also are available for non-stick cookware and other delicate surfaces.