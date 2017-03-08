Safeway To Unveil Renovated Severna Park, Maryland, Store On March 18

Safeway will unveil renovations at its supermarket in the Benfield Village Shopping Center at 540 Benfield Road in Severna Park, Maryland, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

“We are pleased to share renovations that will enhance our Severna Park neighbors’ grocery shopping experience,” said Dan Valenzuela, president of Safeway’s Eastern Division. “We have added new elements and expanded upon our selections in multiple departments, including more than 1,000 new specialty products, and our customers are sure to be pleased with the results.”

The remodeled store will offer many enhancements in addition to familiar Safeway features, according to the supermarket chain.

The renovated deli features an expanded selection of specialty cheeses and prepared foods, including a new roasted carving section, a full-service sandwich program and a new wing bar. Selections in both dairy and produce have expanded with new natural and organic items. The produce department also has added fresh-squeezed juices.

The meat department has added an expanded butcher block and serves local poultry as well as three types of beef—choice, natural and organic. The department also carries more than 40 varieties of seafood, including organic, local and fresh. Shrimp is offered in at least 10 varieties, such as steamed, cooked, raw, peeled and deveined, organic and domestic.

In the bakery, a bulk cookie cart has been added, offering an assortment of bulk cookies, cake truffles and dipped pretzel rods.

A new feature added to the Severna Park store is the team store, celebrating local teams with a selection of professional, college and high school team gear. Traditional Safeway features include bulk foods, a full-service pharmacy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood departments.

Safeway’s Eastern Division operates more than 120 stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and Delaware.