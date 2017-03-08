  • Search 
Wegmans Will Anchor New Upscale Development In Chantilly, Virginia

Wegmans Chantilly, Va., rendering

A new ground-up development in Chantilly, Virginia, called The Field at Commonwealth will be anchored by a 120,000-s.f. Wegmans Food Market. Construction on the $45 million development has begun, with an estimated 2018 completion.

“The Field at Commonwealth is going to transform the Chantilly and Westfields area into a vibrant retail corridor in northern Virginia,” said Devin Corini, VP of investments for Regency Centers, the owner, operator and developer of the site. “The importance of bringing the dominant gourmet grocer in the Washington, D.C., market to the project cannot be overstated. The unrivaled product offering and shopping experience that Wegmans is known for will serve the surrounding community well.”

Located at the intersection of US-28 and Westfields Boulevard, The Field at Commonwealth will be the dominant retail destination (includes 180,000 s.f. of retail space) for the surrounding class-A office market as well as encompassed by affluent residential neighborhoods, according to Regency. Along with its proximity to Dulles Airport and strong private/public presence of governmental employers, this project benefits from a uniquely strategic location in the greater D.C. metro area, says Regency.

The Field at Commonwealth will seek LEED Certification by capitalizing on its semi-urban infill location, with a combination of high-performance building design and environmentally friendly construction practices.

