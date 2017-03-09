Whole Foods Market has earned a spot on Fortune magazine’s annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list, marking the 20th consecutive year the Austin, Texas-based company has received the recognition. The grocer ranked No. 58 on this year’s list, and is one of only 12 companies to make the list every year since its inception. Fortune has named that group of 12 companies “Great Place to Work For Legends.”

Three other grocery chains, New York-based Wegmans, Florida-based Publix and California-based Nugget Market, are ranked No. 2, No. 21 and No. 30 on this year’s list, respectively, and also are on the magazine’s Legends list.

“It’s an honor to be named on Fortune’s ‘Best Places to Work For’ list for 20 years,” said John Mackey, CEO and co-founder of Whole Foods Market. “We’re grateful for our team members, who are dedicated to our core values and who have helped our business grow over the past four decades.”

Fortune highlighted the Whole Foods Market employees who feel respected and appreciated at work. The magazine also mentions the perks and programs that the company offers for its employees, as well as compensation and work-life balance.

In February, Whole Foods Market once again earned a spot on Fortune’s “Most Admired Companies” list.

The “100 Best Companies to Work For” list and related stories appear in the next issue of Fortune and online.