SEG’s Hispanic Banner Expands To 11 Stores In South Florida

Southeastern Grocers has expanded its Hispanic banner to 11 stores by unveiling five new Fresco y Más units in Miami and Hialeah, Florida. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at each location Wednesday: 3701 NW 7th Street and 3401 NW 18th Avenue in Miami and 1630 W. 49th Street, 6500 W. 4th Avenue and 1201 E. 10th Avenue in Hialeah.

Based on the success of the previous six Fresco y Más stores, which opened between June and December 2016, the company says it has tailored each new location to provide an authentic Hispanic grocery store experience with the products and services that meet the needs of each community.

Ian McLeod, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, ”As Fresco y Más continues to evolve in South Florida, we are meeting the expanding consumer demand of providing more communities with an authentic Hispanic grocery store.

“As we continue to listen and learn from our customers at all of our Fresco y Más locations, we are developing new stores that reflect exactly what our shoppers are looking for: ‘More Savings. More Service. More For You.’

“Each store’s new Hispanic-focused product assortment and features, including a full-service Latin butcher shop and new Cocina, are our commitment to providing a shopping experience that reflects the cultural connection we strive to make with our Hispanic customers.”

Fresco y Más’ new “Low Price Every Day” program includes more than 800 popular products that help shoppers save more on the items they buy every day and are easily found in store with distinctive green and yellow arrow signage, according to Southeastern Grocers. Prices will be the same for at least six months.

Fresco y Más store enhancements include:

• An all-new full-service Latin butcher shop (Carniceria) offering an expanded selection of fresh, custom-cut meats;

• A refreshed produce department featuring a farmer’s market setting with a wider selection of tropical fruits;

• A new “Cocina” (kitchen) offering daily specials of freshly prepared family favorites made from scratch;

• A new Dollar Zone within the store, where customers can get more than 600 everyday essentials for $1, from grocery and cleaning to health and beauty;

• A renovated bakery department offering an expanded selection of Hispanic pastries and local baked goods, including flan, tres leches, croquettes and custom tres leches cakes, made fresh daily, as well as a wider selection of local favorites;

• An all-new café with expanded seating area serving authentic Hispanic breakfast, pastries, drinks and hot and cold sandwiches;

• An additional Wall of Value section featuring weekly specials on popular items;

• More than 500 new Hispanic items available across several departments; and

• A new custom façade and vibrant yellow colors with bilingual signage throughout the store.

The first Fresco y Más store concept was launched in Hialeah in June, followed by five additional stores that opened in December.

Southeastern Grocers also operates stores under the Bi-Lo, Harveys and Winn-Dixie banners.