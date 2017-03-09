Los Angeles-based Smart & Final Stores on Wednesday reported financial results for its 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended Jan. 1.

“We are pleased with our performance in 2016, which marks a period of unprecedented store growth,” said President and CEO David Hirz. “Our 2016 store development included the successful integration of a major acquisition resulting in the largest number of new Smart & Final Extra! stores in a single year in the company’s history, and we simultaneously expanded our Cash & Carry banner. We continue to build upon our differentiated brand message as the one-stop shop for business and household needs, and to communicate Smart & Final’s unique banner propositions to both new and existing customers.

“2016 was not without its challenges as the continued effects of deflation and anticipated impacts from cannibalization pressured comparable store sales growth and earnings. Looking ahead to 2017, we expect these pressures to ease as we move through the year and that, when combined with our merchandising and marketing initiatives, will position us to return to positive comparable store sales growth in 2017.”

Fourth quarter results

*Editor’s note: The company’s 2016 fiscal year and fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 1, 2017, comprised 52-week and 12-week periods, respectively, and the company’s 2015 fiscal year and fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, 2016, comprised 53-week and 13-week periods, respectively. For comparison’s sake, the company includes below consistent 52-week and 12-week comparisons, calculated by excluding the first week of the 53-week and 13-week periods, respectively.

Net sales were $1.6 billion in the 12-week quarter ended Jan. 1, 2017, representing a 0.3 percent increase compared to $997.6 million in the 13-week quarter ended Jan. 3, 2016. On a 12-week comparison basis, sales increased 9.2 percent vs. the prior-year quarter. Net sales growth was driven by the net sales contribution of new stores, partially offset by a 2 percent decrease in comparable store sales. Comparable store sales figures included a 0.2 percent increase in comparable transaction count, including the effect of anticipated cannibalization from new stores, and a 2.2 percent decrease in comparable average transaction size, including the impact of deflation in key product categories in both store banners.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $796.2 million for the 12-week 2016 quarter, a 2.0 percent increase over $780.6 million for the 13-week 2015 quarter. On a 12-week comparison basis, sales increased 11.1 percent vs. the prior-year quarter. Comparable store sales for the Smart & Final banner decreased 2.1 percent in the 2016 fourth quarter.

Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $204.4 million for the 2016 12-week quarter, a 5.8 percent decrease vs. $217.0 million in the 2015 13-week quarter. On a 12-week comparison, sales increased 2.6 percent vs. the prior-year quarter. Comparable store sales for the Cash & Carry banner decreased 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Fiscal 2016 results

In the 52-week fiscal 2016, net sales were $4.3 billion, an increase of 9.3 percent vs. $3.9 billion in the 53-week fiscal 2015. On a 52-week comparison basis, sales increased 11.2 percent in 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the net sales contribution of new stores, partially offset by a 0.5 percent decline in comparable store sales. The decline in comparable store sales comprised a 0.8 percent increase in comparable transaction count and a 1.3 percent decrease in comparable average transaction size.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $3.4 billion for 2016, a 12.0 percent increase over $3 billion in the 53 weeks of fiscal 2015. On a 52-week basis, 2016 sales increased by 13.9 percent from the prior year. The full-year comparable store sales decline for the Smart & Final banner was 0.6 percent.

Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores in for fiscal 2016 were $941 million, a 0.8 percent increase compared to $934 million in 53-week fiscal 2015. On a 52-week basis, sales increased by 2.4 percent vs. the prior year. The full-year comparable store sales decline for the Cash & Carry banner was 0.3 percent.

Net income for fiscal 2016 was $12.9 million, including the effect of higher store development costs, vs. $38.3 million in 2015. Net income per diluted share was $0.17 compared to $0.50 for 2015.

Adjusted net income was $42.2 million, a 25 percent decrease vs. $56.3 million in 2015. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.54; it was $0.73 in 2015.

Growth and development

During fiscal 2016, the company opened 33 new Smart & Final Extra! stores; completed six conversions of legacy Smart & Final stores to the Smart & Final Extra! format; relocated six legacy Smart & Final stores; and closed eight legacy Smart & Final stores. The company also opened four new Cash & Carry stores during fiscal 2016. As of Jan. 1, 2017, the company operated 305 stores: 172 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 74 legacy Smart & Final stores and 59 Cash & Carry stores.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2017, the company says it plans to open two new Smart & Final Extra! stores and one new Cash & Carry unit.