The Environmental Working Group’s annual “Dirty Dozen” has been released. Strawberries remain at the top of the controversial list of the EWG Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce, with spinach jumping to second place in this year’s ranking of conventionally grown produce with the most pesticide residues.

EWG says its analysis of tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that nearly 70 percent of samples of 48 types of conventional produce were contaminated with residues of one or more pesticides. USDA researchers found a total of 178 different pesticides and pesticide breakdown products on the thousands of produce samples they analyzed. The pesticide residues remained on fruits and vegetables even after they were washed and, in some cases, peeled, according to EWG.

For the Dirty Dozen list, EWG says it singled out produce with the highest loads of pesticide residues. In addition to strawberries and spinach, this year’s list includes nectarines, apples, peaches, celery, grapes, pears, cherries, tomatoes, sweet bell peppers and potatoes.

Each of these foods tested positive for a number of different pesticide residues and contained higher concentrations of pesticides than other produce, according to EWG. Pears and potatoes were new additions to the Dirty Dozen, displacing cherry tomatoes and cucumbers from last year’s list.

“If you don’t want to feed your family food contaminated with pesticides, the EWG Shopper’s Guide helps you make smart choices, whether you’re buying conventional or organic produce,” said Sonya Lunder, an EWG senior analyst. “Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is essential no matter how they’re grown, but for the items with the heaviest pesticide loads, we urge shoppers to buy organic. If you can’t buy organic, the Shopper’s Guide will steer you to conventionally grown produce that is the lowest in pesticides.”

On the group’s “Clean Fifteen” list of produce—fruits and vegetables that are least likely to contain pesticide residues: sweet corn, avocados, pineapples, cabbage, onions, frozen sweet peas, papayas, asparagus, mangoes, eggplant, honeydew melon, kiwis, cantaloupe, cauliflower and grapefruit. Relatively few pesticides were detected on these foods and tests found low total concentrations of pesticide residues on them, according to EWG.

Some organizations, though, have long disagreed and denounced the “Dirty Dozen” listing.

“In light of new science and information about how safety fears are impacting low-income consumers, it is concerning that EWG still releases a ‘Dirty Dozen’ list in 2017,” said Teresa Thorne, executive director of the nonprofit Alliance for Food & Farming (AFF). “EWG’s list has been discredited by scientists, it is not based upon risk and has now been shown to potentially discourage consumption of healthy and safe organic and conventional fruits and vegetables. If EWG truly cares about public health, it will stop referring to popular produce items that kids love as ‘dirty’ and move toward positive, science-based information that reassures consumers and promotes consumption.”

Further illustrating how low pesticide residues are, if present at all, an analysis by a toxicologist with the University of California’s Personal Chemical Exposure Program found that a child could literally eat excessive amounts of a fruit or vegetable in a day and still not have any effects from pesticide residues, says AFF.

“For strawberries, a child could eat 181 servings or 1,448 strawberries in a day and still not have any effects from pesticide residues,” said Thorne.

However, EWG’s Lunder says it’s particularly important to reduce young children’s exposures to pesticides. The pesticide industry and chemical agriculture maintain that pesticides on produce are nothing to worry about, but doctors and scientists strongly disagree, the group says.

“Even low levels of pesticide exposure can be harmful to infants, babies and young children so, when possible, parents and caregivers should take steps to lower children’s exposures to pesticides while still feeding them diets rich in healthy fruits and vegetables,” said Dr. Philip Landrigan of the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine. “EWG’s guide can help by giving consumers easy-to-use advice when shopping for their families.”

In a blog post, Tamika Sims, Ph.D., of the International Food Information Council Foundation, calls the “Dirty Dozen” list a “dirty shame.”

“…Why does the Dirty Dozen keep coming out,” she asks.

“…I would assume it’s because the EWG believes that the presence of pesticides on fruits and vegetables makes them potentially toxic. There is a bit of a flaw with this logic, and I’ll explain. The presence of a substance in itself doesn’t make it toxic. If that were the case, the multivitamin I took this morning would be considered dangerous because of its iron, and the green smoothie I drank would be a death sentence due to its oxalic acid…

“In extremely high doses, both iron and oxalic acid (a compound naturally found in many vegetables such as spinach, sorrel and Brussels sprouts) can cause death, but to accomplish this you would have to consume extremely high amounts. Iron overdoses occur after consuming 200mg (the recommended daily intake is 11 to 45mg, depending on age and sex), and you’re looking at about 10 pounds of spinach a day to see negative effects from oxalic acid.

“Here’s the thing: The dose makes the poison, not the mere presence of it…”