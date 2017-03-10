New Seasons Market Plans First San Francisco Store

Portland, Oregon’s New Seasons Market plans to open its first San Francisco store—a 29,000-s.f unit at 555 Fulton Street between Laguna and Octavia streets. The store will be part of the Fulton Street Ventures development project; an opening date has not been set.

“We are excited to come to San Francisco and join the Hayes Valley and Western Addition neighborhoods,” said CEO Wendy Collie. “Our stores are about community and bringing people together around delicious food, shared meals and a place where you can see your neighbors, and connect with each other. We’re looking forward to providing a warm, inviting gathering place where everyone feels welcome.”

The company expects to hire as many as 100 people from the neighborhood.

“Our people are the heart and soul of the company, bringing our mission to be the ultimate neighborhood grocery store to life every day. The care customers feel when they shop in the stores is a direct reflection of the care we take to make sure New Seasons is a great place to work,” said Collie.

The new store will feature an abundant produce selection, sustainably raised meats and seafood as well as a broad selection of grocery staples, from Cheerios to Triscuits. The store also will include freshly made, chef-prepared deli and grab-and-go options, certified organic and non-GMO breads, foods for special diets, a wellness and bodycare department, home goods from local artisans, a full-service floral department, and a selection of beer and wine from the Bay Area and around the world.

“Our vision of adding a grocery store was always to serve as a gateway for our many different neighborhoods to meet and get to know one another through our common language of food,” said Gail Baugh, president of the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association. “It’s been a very long time since we’ve had such a place to gather. We can’t wait for New Seasons to open.”

Store design is in early development, according to New Seasons, though the the unit is expected to feature plenty of natural light, indoor and outdoor seating and more.

“I’m thrilled we will finally have a healthy, affordable and accessible grocery store serving our Western Addition and Hayes Valley residents,” said Board of Supervisors President London Breed, who represents San Francisco’s District 5 where the store will be located. “We’ve worked incredibly hard with neighbors and stakeholders to make this a reality. I can’t wait for opening day.”

New Seasons started with a single store in Portland in 2000. Today, the grocer operates 20 locations in Washington, Oregon and California, as well as four New Leaf Community Market units in Northern California.