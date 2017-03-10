Raley’s, Nob Hill Foods Expand eCart Online Services To Bay Area Stores

Raley’s and its Nob Hills Foods banner have expanded their eCart program to many of their Bay Area stores. The enhanced system improves upon the current online order and curbside pickup solutions across all existing e-commerce-enabled locations, according to the West Sacramento, California-based grocery chain.

The platform, according to Raley’s, is part of the company’s commitment to making customers’ lives easier by delivering a personalized, time-saving shopping experience. eCart allows shoppers in 95 stores to order groceries online and pick up curbside at a local Raley’s, Bel Air Market or Nob Hill Foods.

Last year, in partnership with Unata, Raley’s relaunched both a new e-commerce website and an improved mobile application. The program features an enhanced user interface that allows customers to move seamlessly between a mobile device and a desktop computer.

“The way Raley’s delivers groceries is evolving and expanding. Our new eCart locations will better serve our Bay Area customers by providing a personalized online shopping experience,” said Raley’s President and COO Keith Knopf. “Our system distinguishes us from the competition because it provides the same level of value and quality products our customers have come to expect, but in an online experience.”

Raley’s says eCart is a natural extension of its commitment to world-class customer service: shoppers have the ability to specify produce preferences, which are hand selected by a Raley’s e-commerce personal shopper. They also can save: the first three orders for all customers are free and the shopper fee is waived for any orders of $150 or more. Payment is accepted at a customer’s car or online.

Bay Area stores with improved eCart services include:

• Raley’s in Fremont, Pleasanton, Santa Rosa, Napa, San Pablo, Ukiah, Petaluma, Fairfield, Antioch, Brentwood, Rohnert Park and Benicia.

• Nob Hill Foods in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Salinas, Campbell, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Redwood City, San Ramon, Alameda, Mountain View, San Jose, Martinez and Napa.