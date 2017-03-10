Strack & Van Til will close five stores, including its longtime store in Merrillville, Indiana, reports nwi.com.

In addition to the Merrillville store at 7201 Taft Street, the Highland, Indiana-based supermarket chain will shutter four Illinois stores, including a Strack & Van Til and an Ultra Foods in Chicago on April 30. A company spokesman told the news outlet that the difficult decision to close the stores was made because the units are not profitable and their leases will expire.

An estimated 460 workers will lose their jobs at the stores in Merrillville, Chicago, Downers Grove and Lombard, according to the news outlet. The company is trying to place as many of the displaced employees as possible in other stores.

The chain reportedly will continue to operate 32 stores in Indiana and Illinois under the Strack & Van Til, Ultra Foods and Town & Country brand names.

As nwi.com reports, “The chain is closing roughly a third of its stores in Illinois, where company officials have said the grocery market is much more competitive. Strack & Van Til has a stronger brand in Northwest Indiana, where it’s operated since 1959 and where it’s widely thought of as the hometown grocer.”