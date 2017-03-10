Teton Waters Ranch (TWR), a Denver-based producer of sausages, frankfurters and chili from 100% grass-fed beef, has named Walt Freese CEO, effective March 27. Jeff Russell, who founded the company in Teton Valley, Idaho, in 2009, will continue in his role as founder and will focus on building the Teton Waters Ranch business by leading the continued development of its supply chain partners and network.

“We are excited to have Walt join the team to grow the Teton Waters Ranch business,” said Russell. “Over the past 30 years, Walt has led some of the most influential and iconic brands in the industry. His deep experience building values-based businesses, including Ben & Jerry’s, will serve Teton Waters Ranch well as we continue to focus on the benefits of grass-fed beef and delivering these benefits to our consumers.”

Freese joins Teton Waters Ranch from the Sterling Rice Group in Boulder, where he served as president and CEO since 2015. Throughout his career, Freese has a strong track record of building both entrepreneurial startups and multinational corporations, including Ben & Jerry’s, Stonyfield Farm and Celestial Seasonings. He brings more than 30 years of CPG and industry experience.

“Jeff has built an impressive business that has become the first mover in the grass-fed movement,” said Freese. “With consumers looking for healthier products and starting to question what is in their food, demand for grass-fed beef is on the rise. Teton Waters Ranch is leading the way to deliver a trustworthy, delicious grass-fed product from animals that spend their entire lives on pasture. I look forward to partnering with Jeff and the entire Teton Waters Ranch team to grow the brand and bring more grass-fed beef to our customers.”