A new Walmart Supercenter at 25800 Kuykendahl Road in Tomball, Texas, that opened last month features the first Chobani Café outside New York. The 2,000-s.f. space inside The Woodlands area’s newest Walmart features Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

“We have lots of fans in Texas, and there’s such an interesting food culture happening, so it’s a perfect fit for our first location outside of New York,” said Michael Gonda, Chobani VP, corporate communications and public affairs. “The Chobani Cafe is a physical manifestation of our brand bringing our belief of great food and great design together in one placel, and we’re excited to be bringing this to The Woodlands.”

The store has a custom design and new approaches to technologies, services, products and layout that will be tested with customers and evaluated for potential implementation in other locations across the country.

It features Mobile Scan & Go, which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in the store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. It also features a drive-thru and integrated pickup services area. Customers can pick up prescriptions, general merchandise and groceries all in one place. A Walmart Personal Shopper loads the items into customers’ cars.

The Woodlands-Tomball area Walmart also features the first Walmart Care Clinic in Greater Houston. A Walmart Care Clinic is an in-store primary health care clinic that is staffed by licensed nurse practitioners and offers primary health care services, such as health screenings, vaccinations, lab testing, wellness and preventive care, acute care diagnosis and treatment, and management of certain chronic conditions.

The store also has more natural light due to the new design as well as an expanded grocery department. There also is a full-service salon. In addition, the baby, kids, apparel, shoes and toy departments are grouped in one area and arranged by age, rather than displayed in multiple departments.