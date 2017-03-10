Weis Markets on Thursday reported its fourth quarter and year-end results for fiscal 2016.

Adjusting for the extra week in 2016, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based grocery chain’s fourth quarter sales increased 17.6 percent while comparable store sales were up 3.4 percent. Excluding a one-time gain, the company’s non-GAAP net income increased 4.1 percent to $17.3 million while earnings per share totaled $0.64.

“In 2016, we acquired and converted 44 stores in 96 days and generated more than $3 billion in sales for the first time in our 104-year history,” said Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “We continued to improve every aspect of our operations in 2016, including supply chain, merchandising and in-store experience, which resulted in a year of strong sales and earnings growth.”

During the 14-week period ended Dec. 31, 2016, the company’s fourth quarter sales increased 26 percent to $925.1 million compared to $734.1 million for the 13-week period ended Dec. 26, 2015. In the fourth quarter, the company generated $1.52 earnings per share compared to $0.61 per share in 2015. Fourth quarter net income increased 148.2 percent to $41.1 million. During the period, the company recognized a one-time gain of $23.9 million on the purchase of the 38 Food Lion stores.

Fourth quarter operating income increased 4.9 percent to $27.0 million compared to the same period in 2015.

2016 year-to-date results

Adjusting for the extra week, the company’s 2016 sales increased 6.9 percent while comparable store sales increased 2.9 percent. Excluding the one-time gain, the company’s non-GAAP 2016 net income totaled $63.3 million, up 6.7 percent while adjusted earnings per share totaled $2.35.

For the 53-week period ended Dec. 31, 2016, the company’s sales increased 9 percent to $3.1 billion compared to $2.9 billion for the 52-week period in 2015. Year-to-date net income increased 46.9 percent to $87.2 million, while earnings per share increased 46.6 percent to $3.24 compared to $2.21 in 2015. Year-to-date operating income increased 8.3 percent to $98.3 million.

The company attributes its comparable sales and net income increases in 2016 to continuing price investments, disciplined sales promotions, an enhanced customer experience and improved supply chain efficiencies. The company says it also benefited from strong increases in its pharmacy and fresh department sales.

Weis operates 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.