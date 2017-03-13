Certco Inc., a wholesaler distributor serving more than 200 stores in the Midwest, has formed a new partnership with AppCard of New York City to provide personalized marketing and customer retention platforms for independent grocers. This partnership gives grocers in the Certco network the power to increase profitability by engaging customers with personalized offers via digital circulars, text messages, email and push notifications, according to the companies.

AppCard ties item-level transaction data with customer identities. Its suite of marketing automation tools and detailed CRM allow grocers to target the right customer, with the right message, at the right time, the company says. With AppCard’s personalized marketing campaigns, grocers can increase average ticket and improve coupon redemption rates. Certco storeowners can work directly with their dedicated AppCard marketing support team to manage their marketing program.

“Certco continues to look for opportunities to keep our member retailers competitive. AppCard allows our members to leverage today’s technologies and keep their customers engaged while also driving new sales,” said David Ryman, VP of sales and marketing at Certco.

“We’re so excited to add Certco to our growing roster of wholesaler partners. This partnership will help grocers throughout their network to remain competitive in the increasingly saturated midwestern region. Our partnership demonstrates Certco’s dedication to helping their network achieve their goals by leveraging cutting-edge marketing technology from AppCard,” said Merrick Rosner, VP of enterprise sales at AppCard.