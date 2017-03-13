The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) is commending President Trump’s intended nomination of Dr. Scott Gottlieb as the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb was FDA’s deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs from 2005-07.

In a statement, GMA President and CEO Pamela G. Bailey said, “Scott Gottlieb is an excellent choice to lead FDA. His experience as FDA deputy commissioner and in other key FDA positions will enable him to quickly step into this important role after his confirmation. His appointment will be good for American consumers, the safety of their food and the role of continuous innovation. The Grocery Manufacturers Association and its member companies are committed to working with the Trump Administration and Scott Gottlieb to help assure the safety of our food supply, strong science-based nutrition policies, and the integrity and effectiveness of food labeling policies.”

According to his bio on the American Enterprise Institute’s (AEI) website, Gottlieb, M.D., is a resident fellow at AEI, where he studies the FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. He also focuses on healthcare reform and political and clinical trends in medicine, including medical innovation and the development of new technology. He concurrently is a clinical assistant professor at New York University School of Medicine and advises the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a member of the Federal Health IT Policy Committee.

Gottlieb was a practicing physician and hospitalist for many years. He also has served in government in various capacities, including as senior adviser for medical technology, director of medical policy development, and deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs at the FDA. Earlier, he served as a senior policy adviser to the administrator at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Gottlieb has a medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and did his residency in internal medicine at the Mount Sinai Medical Center. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.