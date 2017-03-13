Price Chopper-Market 32 Delivers On Make-A-Wish Request

A challenge recently was issued to Price Chopper-Market 32 to participate in a campaign to help fund a local Make-A-Wish request.

“This Make-A-Wish campaign for Kacey Sisco was special because our teammates knew her story, had heard about her struggles and her progress, and wanted to help fulfill her wish to visit Hawaii,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper-Market 32 VP of public relations and consumer services. “Knowing that wish is coming true gives us all cause to celebrate.”

At a luau-themed reception, Price Chopper-Market 32 teammates met Kacey and her family and celebrated the successful campaign that raised $10,000 toward Kacey and her family’s trip to Hawaii. Kacey was given oversized “boarding passes” to help serve as inspiration in her ongoing battle with leukemia.

“Price Chopper has long been a supporter of the Make-A-Wish mission, but this campaign adds a personal touch,” said Dr. William Trigg III, CEO of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. “The staff and employees right here at the Price Chopper headquarters and warehouse should be proud of their efforts in making Kacey’s wish come true. We are deeply grateful for their commitment in helping us to grant wishes for local children with life-threatening medical conditions.”

Added Golub, “We’re proud that our stores and main office host campaigns throughout the year to raise awareness and funds for various charitable organizations that do tremendous work for individuals and causes across our six-state footprint. The generosity of our customers and teammates in response to neighbors in need never ceases to amaze me.”