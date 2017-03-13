Schnucks Sets Opening Date For Ferguson, Missouri, Store

Schnucks will open its doors in Ferguson, Missouri, and North St. Louis County on Wednesday, March 29, as it completes the move from its nearby Cool Valley location. A short ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. and feature St. Louis vocalist Charles Glenn singing the National Anthem.

Leading operations at the Ferguson location will be store manager Tom Collora III and co-manager Lee Parker.

“We’re excited about opening Schnucks Ferguson and believe that we will be able to serve more customers at this location,” he said. “We thank the city of Cool Valley for our 50-plus years of partnership, and we are confident that our customers from that store will follow us just one mile north.”

Following opening day, regular store hours at Schnucks Ferguson will be 6 a.m.-11 p.m. The Cool Valley Schnucks will close permanently at 6 p.m. March 28 and all pharmacy files from that store will transfer to the new location.

In January, Schnucks announced that it would take over the building at 49 North Florissant Road after it was vacated by Shop ‘n Save. Schnucks Ferguson expects to employ approximately 125 people—25 more than at the Cool Valley location. In total, Schnucks operates eight stores in the North St. Louis County area, employing more than 900.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, privately held Schnucks operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.