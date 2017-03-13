2017 Seafood Excellence Awards Finalists Revealed

The 12 finalists for the 2017 Seafood Excellence Awards competition will be recognized during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, a the Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America show, which runs March 19-21 at the Boston Convention Center.

The Seafood Excellence Awards annually recognize the product leaders in the North American seafood market. Each year, exhibitors have the opportunity to submit their new products for consideration. Products are evaluated by three seafood industry experts based on their uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, packaging, market potential, convenience, nutritional value and originality.

The 2017 finalists were selected from 49 entries in the exposition’s New Product Showcase and compete for two awards: Best New Foodservice Product and Best New Retail Product.

The finalists are:

• Aqua Star, Honey Glazed Shrimp with Walnuts

• Azuma Foods International Inc., Shrimp Swirl Pops

• Bantry Bay America Inc., Mussels in a Spicy Sauce

• Cheating Gourmet, Cilantro Lime Shrimp Rice Bowl

• C.P. Food Products Inc., Hand Wrapped Shrimp Wonton with Ramen Noodle and Yu Choy

• Fishpeople Seafood, Meyer Lemon & Herb Panko Wild Alaskan Salmon Kit

• Handy International Oyster Collection

• King & Prince Seafood, Jumbo Buttermilk Shrimp

• Multiexport Foods, Smoked Roasted Salmon Flakes

• Open Blue, Frozen Open Blue Cobia IVP Fillet

• Trident Seafoods, Louis Kemp Hawaiian Poke Snackits

• Western United Fish Co., Limu Ahi Poke.

Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world are expected to attend the annual, three-day exposition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels and other retail and foodservice companies. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday.