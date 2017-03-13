Weis Markets Unveils Flagship Community Market

Weis Markets has debuted its flagship store in Enola, Pennsylvania, featuring the company’s new community market design.

The 65,000-s.f. supermarket’s layout features a food court offering a selection of fresh cooked meals and hand-rolled sushi made in the store, service-focused fresh departments and more. The Enola location has the company’s first in-store pub, complete with a rotating selection of draft beers and a growler station; the pub features an adjoining café stocked with 900 domestic and craft beers in addition to 500 varieties of wine. The store also has has an in-store ice cream parlor for a soda float or scoop of Weis Quality ice cream.

“Our community market design has been in development for a number of years, so we are delighted to debut our new store to the Enola community,” said Weis Markets CEO Jonathan Weis. “Each new feature of this store was designed to not only provide convenience to our customers but to also elevate the grocery shopping experience. We wanted to look beyond what our customers are putting in their carts to offer a distinctive shopping experience that combines value, variety and service. We think we achieved this goal and look forward to serving the Enola community for many years to come.”

Other store features include a produce department with 1,200 conventionally grown and 200 organic options, an in-store bakery offering fresh baked artisanal breads, gourmet cookies and chocolates, and a service meat department serving custom-cut Certified Angus Beef along with a selection of pork, poultry and lamb. The meat department also features an expanded selection of organic and natural beef, pork and poultry.

Additionally, the store has a drive-thru pharmacy, a Gas N’ Go Fuel Center and online ordering with in-store pick up. Designed to be eco-friendly, the store has LED lighting and skylights to provide natural light and reduce electric lighting needs. It also features enclosed refrigeration cases to reduce energy and advanced refrigeration technologies to reduce refrigerant emissions by 60 percent compared to conventional systems.

Weis Markets, which orecently released its latest earnings, operates 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.