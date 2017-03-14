Earth Fare Encourages Shoppers To ‘Come Clean’ With ‘Dirty’ Food Swap

Earth Fare is inviting shoppers to rid their kitchens of “dirty” products and “replace them with only the cleanest and healthiest foods,” according to the Asheville, North Carolina-based grocery chain. Through March 21 shoppers who trade in a competitor’s private brand food product will receive 25 percent off their purchase of Earth Fare private brand food products.

“We believe that a key component to living a healthier, longer life is making the right food choices, and that means saying no to harmful ingredients that are, sadly, all too common on many grocery store shelves,” said Earth Fare President and CEO Frank Scorpiniti. “We want all of our communities to enjoy only the cleanest, healthiest food available.”

Earth Fare says it will donate $1 to local food banks in the 39 communities it serves each time a customer participates in the food swap, up to $5,000.

Earth Fare says its “Food Philosophy” ensures that all products sold are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached or bromated flour, antibiotics or added growth hormones. Additionally, the grocer, which operates 39 stores in nine states, recently announced that its more than 500 private brand food products are now sourced using only non-GMO ingredients, and new products are added to the shelves each day.